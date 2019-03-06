|
|
Johanna Groeller
Wayne - Johanna (nee Deutsch) Groeller, 97, of Wayne, formerly of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019.
Born in Gaas, Austria on June 5, 1921, Mrs. Groeller came to the United States in 1937, settling in the Clifton/Rutherford area before moving to Little Falls where she lived for forty-one years before then moving to Wayne in 2005. Prior to retiring, she had been employed as a Machine Operator with American Cyanamid/Shulton Co., formerly in Clifton. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church in Passaic.
Mrs. Groeller was predeceased by her beloved husband, Adolf Groeller, in 1978; by her three brothers and seven of her sisters.
She is survived by her two devoted children: Hilda (Bobbie) Rankin and her partner, William Baker, of Wayne and Dolph Groeller and his wife, Mary, of Mount Dora, FL; her dear sister, Clara Lahner, of Clifton; four loved grandchildren: Greg Groeller, Jennifer DeLong and her husband, BJ, Bruce Rankin and his wife, Rennie and Scott Rankin and his wife, Dana; and five cherished great-grandchildren: Ryan, Madison, Kaelyn, Jillian and Lucas.
Visiting will be Thursday morning from 10:00-11:00 am at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral will begin following the visitation on Thursday at 11:00 am at the funeral home and 11:45 am at Holy Trinity RC Church, cor. Hope Avenue and Harrison Street, Passaic. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a would be appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.