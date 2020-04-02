|
Johanna Salomon
She was born on January 29, 1944 in Passaic, New Jersey to
Antoinette (Sanna) and Anthony Locicero and lived in Emerson, New Jersey.
Johanna was an artist and art instructor. She studied at the Art Students League and Bergen Community College. She taught watercolor and all media painting at the Art Center of Northern New Jersey, Emerson Community School Adult Education, and Paramus Community Adult Education. She was a member and president of Watercolor Affiliates, and also a member of Painting Affiliates of the Art Center of Northern New Jersey, Salute to Women in the Arts, Pascack Art Association, and The Ridgewood Arts Council. She exhibited widely in New York and New Jersey, including the Belski Museum in Closter, as well as other states for over 20 years. Besides art, she had a passion for traveling, enjoying many happy times in St. Thomas, music, dancing and bringing joy to others. Above all, Johanna was a loving wife, mother, step mother, grandmother and a special friend to so many.
She is survived by her loving husband Martin Salomon of 36 years; her daughter Kim Manning and her husband Joe of Westfield, NJ; step children David Salomon and his wife Wendy of Ithaca, NY; Lisa Collinsworth of Tracy, CA; Jeff Salomon of Lake Worth, FL; and seven grandchildren, Jack, Ethan, Olivia, Benjamin, Emma, Tristen and Rachel. Becker-funeralhome.com