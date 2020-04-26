|
|
Johanna V. "Nan" Mulcahy
Rutherford - Johanna V. "Nan" Mulcahy (nee) Meehan, of Rutherford, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 24, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She was born in New York City on March 16, 1925 and lived the early half of her life in The Bronx. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Manhattan and soon after began a professional career in the city she loved. She was most fond professionally of the years she spent working at The New York Herald Tribune. She married James V. Mulcahy on June 8, 1957 at Our Lady of Angel's Church in The Bronx. In 1965, the couple moved to Rutherford, New Jersey where they raised their family. For many years a housewife, she also served as Secretary at St. Mary's Grammar School in Rutherford. She was an avid parishioner and volunteer for 55 years at her beloved St. Mary Parish church. Among other committees and responsibilities, she was a dedicated Rosarian and Eucharistic Minister. She also helped co-found the Lazarus Group. She was popular at church and around Rutherford along with her loving and dear sister Teresa "Terry" "Tess" Scannell. The two were rarely seen alone. Those who were fortunate to know "Nan" knew a selfless, caring, loving, energetic, and fun woman who always wore a smile and always had something kind to say. She made everyone in her presence feel important.
She was predeceased by her husband, the aforementioned James V. Mulcahy. She is survived by her son James Mulcahy of Pequannock, N.J. and his wife Nancy, her son William Mulcahy of Madison, N.J. and his wife Karen Ralston, and her daughter Marie Kiefer of Newtown, PA. She was predeceased by her devoted son-in-law Brian Kiefer. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren including James Mulcahy and his wife Jessica, Kyle Mulcahy and his wife Katelyn, Jessica Mulcahy, Kimberly Kiefer, Brian Kiefer, Kevin Kiefer, Jack Kiefer, Philip (P.J.) Mulcahy, Matthew Mulcahy, James (J.P.) Ralston and Claire Ralston. Originally one of seven siblings, she is also survived by one sister, the aforementioned Teresa Scannell of Rutherford. Known to many as a "matriarch" in her extended family, she is additionally survived by scores of nieces and nephews who loved "Aunt Nan", and many, many friends. Interment to take place privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070. For online condolences, please visit: www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com