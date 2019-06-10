|
John A. Altendorf
Galloway - John A. Altendorf of Galloway, NJ, 71, passed away on Thursday, June 6. Beloved husband for 45 years of Carol (nee Nicholas) formerly of Lodi. Devoted father of John Jr and wife Joanne of Winchester, VA. Proud grandfather of Abigail and Caitlin. Loving brother of Mary Ann Collett and Stella and Bob Monahan. Loving brother-in-law of Jim and Kathy Nicholas. Visitation at Alesso Funeral Home, 91 Union St, Lodi on Wednesday June 12, 9:00 - 11:00 AM, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.