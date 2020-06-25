John A. Chastek
John A Chastek

Roxbury Twp. - Mr. John A Chastek, 68, of Succasunna, passed away suddenly at home on June 25, 2020. John graduated from Wallington High School in 1971, after which he worked as a carpenter for Jerico Homes. He eventually opened up his own construction company with his late brother Frederick, which they had for many years. He later worked for the East Hanover Board of Education. John Loved his family and loved to joke.

He will be dearly missed by his daughter Nicole and his 3 grandchildren; Landon, Olivia, and Leonardo, his sister MaryAnn (and John) Galiger, his former wife Susan Chastek (Reimels) and his nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Saturday from 2 - 5 (on a rotating basis).




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
