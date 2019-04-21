|
|
John A. "Jack" Collins III
Wyckoff - John A. "Jack" Collins III, 64, of Wyckoff, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Queens, NY, Jack was a lifelong resident of Wyckoff before moving to Franklin Lakes earlier this year. After graduating from Georgetown University, Jack began working with his father at American Marking Systems in Clifton where he spent his entire professional career. When Jack's three children were growing up, he was active as soccer coach with the Torpedoes Soccer Club and was a key figurehead on the sidelines, known for his indomitable presence and signature battle-cry yelling TORPEDOESSSS! at the top of his lungs before important games. Jack was also very involved in the community and was instrumental in launching the Wyckoff Education Foundation, which has since donated over $1.8 million to Wyckoff's public school system to provide educational tools for learning. In his spare time Jack loved golf, music and laying out on the beach. More than anything, Jack was always happiest when he was spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth, his children, Katie and her husband James Weingarten of Washington, DC, Jack and his wife Amy of Darien, CT, and Chris of Washington, DC, and his three grandchildren, Robert, Lilly and Taylor. Jack is also survived by his three sisters, Carolyn and Randy Botz, Sue Collins, and Ellen and Tony VenGraitis. Visiting hours are 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am on Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes.