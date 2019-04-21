Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
700 Wyckoff Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. "Jack" Collins Iii


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John A. "Jack" Collins Iii Obituary
John A. "Jack" Collins III

Wyckoff - John A. "Jack" Collins III, 64, of Wyckoff, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Queens, NY, Jack was a lifelong resident of Wyckoff before moving to Franklin Lakes earlier this year. After graduating from Georgetown University, Jack began working with his father at American Marking Systems in Clifton where he spent his entire professional career. When Jack's three children were growing up, he was active as soccer coach with the Torpedoes Soccer Club and was a key figurehead on the sidelines, known for his indomitable presence and signature battle-cry yelling TORPEDOESSSS! at the top of his lungs before important games. Jack was also very involved in the community and was instrumental in launching the Wyckoff Education Foundation, which has since donated over $1.8 million to Wyckoff's public school system to provide educational tools for learning. In his spare time Jack loved golf, music and laying out on the beach. More than anything, Jack was always happiest when he was spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth, his children, Katie and her husband James Weingarten of Washington, DC, Jack and his wife Amy of Darien, CT, and Chris of Washington, DC, and his three grandchildren, Robert, Lilly and Taylor. Jack is also survived by his three sisters, Carolyn and Randy Botz, Sue Collins, and Ellen and Tony VenGraitis. Visiting hours are 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am on Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now