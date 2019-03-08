Services
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ginos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Ginos


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John A. Ginos Obituary
John A. Ginos

Goshen - John A. Ginos, 88, of Goshen, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Glen Arden Health Care Center, Goshen, NY.

John was born September 22, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, and lived the majority of his life in Bergenfield, NJ, until taking up residence four years ago at Glen Arden in Goshen, NY.

He served in the US Army during the Korean war from 1951-1954. He retired from Koval Press, New Jersey as a Lithographer.

John is survived by his wife: Dolores Ginos of Goshen; three children, Paul Ginos and wife Debi of Rotonda, FL, Joanne Ginos of Ringwood, NJ and Stephanie Ginos and her wife Maureen Goley of Chester, NY; three grandchildren, James, Christopher and Danielle, two great grandchildren Brinley and Jayden, two nieces Christine Galbo and Laurie Ehlers and nephew Bill Galbo.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 10 from 2 to 4 PM & 7 to 9 PM at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY with Father Eugene Field officiating.

Burial will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now