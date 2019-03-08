|
John A. Ginos
Goshen - John A. Ginos, 88, of Goshen, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Glen Arden Health Care Center, Goshen, NY.
John was born September 22, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, and lived the majority of his life in Bergenfield, NJ, until taking up residence four years ago at Glen Arden in Goshen, NY.
He served in the US Army during the Korean war from 1951-1954. He retired from Koval Press, New Jersey as a Lithographer.
John is survived by his wife: Dolores Ginos of Goshen; three children, Paul Ginos and wife Debi of Rotonda, FL, Joanne Ginos of Ringwood, NJ and Stephanie Ginos and her wife Maureen Goley of Chester, NY; three grandchildren, James, Christopher and Danielle, two great grandchildren Brinley and Jayden, two nieces Christine Galbo and Laurie Ehlers and nephew Bill Galbo.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 10 from 2 to 4 PM & 7 to 9 PM at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY with Father Eugene Field officiating.
Burial will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com