Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
John A. Hildebrandt Obituary
John A. Hildebrandt

Wyckoff - John A. Hildebrandt age 79 died peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Wayne, NJ. John was born in Paterson, NJ and was a longtime resident of Wyckoff, NJ. He was raised and lived most of his life in Wyckoff. He graduated from The Hun School of Princeton in 1958 and earned his BBA at Pace College, NYC in 1963. John served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. After the Army he joined the family business, Universal Engineering, which he later operated as co-owner with his brother. John retired from Universal Supply Group in 1999 with visions of improving his golf game, which didn't get as much improving as he had hoped, but he still enjoyed every round, the good, the bad and the almost ugly with his buddies at the Tuxedo Club and on golf trips near and far. John is survived by his wife Jean of 52 years, his son John R. (Annette) Hildebrandt and daughter Janna Morgan; his beloved grandchildren: Trevor, Jason and Evan Hildebrandt, and Holly and Amanda Morgan. John is also survived by his brother and business partner of many years, Paul (Judy) Hildebrandt; brother in law and golf buddy, Mickey (Nancy) Mac Farran and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Hedwig and his son-in-law Bobby Morgan. On Friday, March 22, 2019 a Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 to 3:30pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The Receiving of friends and family will follow from 3:30 to 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in John's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or to the Wyckoff Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 6, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
