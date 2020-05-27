John A. JohnsonTeaneck - What began as an ordinary assignment for a young engineer blossomed into a career providing design and application of life-support systems for the U.S. submarine service. This path was the foundation for life as the owner of a critical defense company and as the President of the most celebrated club in the country.John Albert Johnson, Principal Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Treadwell Corporation, Thomaston, Connecticut, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 of natural causes in the presence of family. He was 93 years of age. Jack was a resident of Teaneck, New Jersey for 37 years before moving to Weston, Connecticut in 1999.Jack was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 14, 1926 and graduated from Henry Snyder High School. He was a combat veteran in World War II, having been drafted in 1944. He arrived in France in November of that year. He saw action in January 1945 with the 75th Infantry Division at the Battle of the Bulge and later in the Ruhr Valley. He served in the Army of Occupation as a Military Policeman until June, 1946. He credited his military experience with his strong belief in a team concept, a disciplined approach to life and the ability to work within an organizational structure.Following his return home, Jack entered the Newark College of Engineering and received his degree as a Mechanical Engineer in 1950. His business career began with the Bureau of Ships in Washington D.C. as a Project Engineer and Manager. It was there that he became involved with Treadwell Corporation in the development and application of high pressure electrolytic oxygen systems for installation in the U. S. nuclear submarine fleet. He subsequently joined Treadwell in 1962 to oversee the design, production and performance of these systems, and he became owner of the company in 1993. Though a tough taskmaster, Jack was always willing to help any employee and found any reason to celebrate a success or milestone. Until shortly before his death, Jack actively participated in company strategies, decisions and events. His presence is already missed.Jack served as President of the New York Athletic Club from 1991 to 1993. He served in various committees while as a Board Member and Vice President. Jack was very active in the Club and believed that a Board Member needed to actively support the various Intra-clubs and to attend all of the major events. He was particularly devoted to the success of the Saturday Morning program.Reticent and somewhat uncomfortable in a public speaking role, Jack never hesitated to engage in lively conversations with friends, no matter the subject. Jack enjoyed music of all genres, especially jazz, opera and, surprisingly, country and western. His interest in opera led him to see performances in several of the great opera houses in the world. He was also an avid reader of American history and delighted in finding new stories and accounts to explore.Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary (nee' Correll), his son Robert (Joann) of Stilwell, KS and his daughters, Carol Johnson Hermalyn (Roy) of River Edge, NJ, and Susan of New York City and his sister-in-law Earlene Correll, New York City. His sons, John and Stephen (Gresy), predeceased him. He and Mary have eight grandchildren, Sarah Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, Michael Hermalyn (Tiffani), Andrew Hermalyn (Sarah), Matthew Hermalyn, Nicolas Johnson and Samuel Johnson and two great-granddaughters, Isabelle Hermalyn and Anna Hermalyn. Jack will be remembered for the many opportunities he afforded his family. He took particular delight in the education and the many accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. The births of his two great-granddaughters brought great joy in his later years.A family man, business owner, good friend and a patriot, Jack deeply believed in liberty, the greatness of America and the goodness and compassion of the American people. Jack often stated his proudest accomplishments were his family, his service to the country as an Infantryman and a supplier of critical technology to the Navy, and his ownership of a successful business. May he rest in peace and comfort.Internment will take place in the near future in a private ceremony.