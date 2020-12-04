John A Kaloostian



Ridgefield - John A Kaloostian 81 of Ridgefield Nj and Delray Beach Fl passed quietly on Oct. 20th. John, beloved husband, father and brother was responsible for iconic restaurants in the 70s and 80s. Boodles NJ, Boodles NYC, Railroad Cafe, Streets Gramercy Park and The Lounge in Tenafly Nj. He was a friend and mentor to many and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Linda, his children Suzanne Adelhardt and Jeanine Springstead, his siblings Dennis and Richard, and his four grandchildren, Savannah, Skye, Isabel, and Max. Sleep well dear brother. Rest In Peace.









