John A. Klobus
Whiting - John A. Klobus age 90, of Whiting, passed away at home on Friday, August 2nd. Born in Detroit, MI, he was raised in Guttenberg, NJ. His career allowed him to live in many states before he retired to Whiting.
John worked as a chemist and safety manager at Hercules Inc. for 42 years, retiring in 1992. He was an Army Chaplain Assistant after the Korean War. John was a Columbus Cadet as a young man, and was involved in local politics, a Eucharistic Minister and a religious educator; he was an avid sportsman and enjoyed spending time with his family.
John is survived by his sweetheart and soul mate of 38 years, Lorraine Buchanan; his children, John (AnnaMarie), Michael (Birmania), Christine, David (Hillary), and Richard (Renee); his cousin, Stephanie (Phillip) Battista; his 7 grandchildren, Christopher, Catherine, Tyler, Zoe, Samuel, Zachary and Devin; his niece, Heather (Robert) Welsh and his great nephew, Andrew Welsh.
Viewing will be from 8:30am until 10:30am on Monday, August 5, at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Funeral Liturgy will be at 10:45am on Monday at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Whiting. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Mary Knoll Missions or St Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of John would be appreciated.