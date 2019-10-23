Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Resources
John A. Menville Obituary
John A. Menville

Paramus - John A. Menville, 76, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Before retiring, John worked for Otis Elevators Local 1, NYC as a Supervisor. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Paramus. John was an Air Force veteran who served our country proudly during the Vietnam War.

Cherished husband of 53 years to Joan Menville (nee Winters). Loving father of Michael Menville and his wife Marylou of Verona, Laura Menville and her wife Sheila of Morris Plains and Christine Menville and her husband Roy Peterson of Denville. Adored grandfather of Alexander, Sofia, Emma.

Family will receive friends on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday October 28, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Private cremation to follow.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 www.diabetes.org.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
