KEENEY & BASFORD P.A. FUNERAL HOME
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 662-2175
John Nicolich
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
KEENEY & BASFORD P.A. FUNERAL HOME
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Frederick, MD - John A. Nicolich passed away March 4, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born July 21, 1960, the son of John and Margaret Nicolich. He grew up in little Ferry, NJ, and graduated from Don Bosco Tech. H.S., where he studied Machine Tool Operation and was active with the track team. John was a devoted husband to Ana Maria and the very proud father of Cecilia and Ana Maria. He is survived by both parents and his three sisters, Susan and Joanna Nicolich and Jane Chandler. His career in the food industry began at Wendy's, included opening his own burger restaurant in La Paz, Bolivia and culminated with retail food management at Howard University.

Most recently he was thoroughly enjoying his new career in the pilot car industry. John enjoyed spending time outdoors, photography and hosting and cooking for large family gatherings.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Keeney and Basford in Frederick, MD. Visiting hours will be Thursday March 7, 4:00pm to 7:00pm. There will be a private service for the family on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation either to Salesian Missions, 2 Le Fevre Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10801-571, or to the .

