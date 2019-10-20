Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne Church
15-05 St. Anne Street,
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Overmars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Overmars Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Overmars Sr. Obituary
John A. Overmars, Sr.

Fair Lawn - John A. Overmars Sr., age 82, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Manhattan he residing in the Bronx for 30 years before settling in Fair Lawn 51 years ago. John was a parishioner of St. Anne Church in Fair Lawn. A proud veteran John served our Country in the U.S. Army. He was a baseball coach for 14 years and football coach for 2 years all with the Fair Lawn All Sports program. John enjoyed fishing and was a faithful fan of the New York Football Giants, he also was a loyal supporter of research for individuals with traumatic brain injuries. John will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Prior to retiring in 1994, he was a machinist with Graphic Industries in East Rutherford for over 20 years.

Beloved husband of Muriel (Panfilowitz) Overmars. Loving and devoted father of the late John J. Overmars and surviving children Michael Overmars, Susan Payne, and Krisann Guy and her husband Eddie. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Anthony O., Joey, Kevin, Tiffany, Anthony P., Reilly, Eddie, and Sean. Dear brother of Frank Overmars and the late Althea Branca , Mary Annunziata ,and Eddie Gandero.

The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, October 24, 2019, 4 -8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Funeral Mass is planned for Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Anne Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn. Cremation private.

For more information please visit vpfairlawn.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now