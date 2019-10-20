|
John A. Overmars, Sr.
Fair Lawn - John A. Overmars Sr., age 82, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Manhattan he residing in the Bronx for 30 years before settling in Fair Lawn 51 years ago. John was a parishioner of St. Anne Church in Fair Lawn. A proud veteran John served our Country in the U.S. Army. He was a baseball coach for 14 years and football coach for 2 years all with the Fair Lawn All Sports program. John enjoyed fishing and was a faithful fan of the New York Football Giants, he also was a loyal supporter of research for individuals with traumatic brain injuries. John will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Prior to retiring in 1994, he was a machinist with Graphic Industries in East Rutherford for over 20 years.
Beloved husband of Muriel (Panfilowitz) Overmars. Loving and devoted father of the late John J. Overmars and surviving children Michael Overmars, Susan Payne, and Krisann Guy and her husband Eddie. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Anthony O., Joey, Kevin, Tiffany, Anthony P., Reilly, Eddie, and Sean. Dear brother of Frank Overmars and the late Althea Branca , Mary Annunziata ,and Eddie Gandero.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, October 24, 2019, 4 -8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Funeral Mass is planned for Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Anne Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn. Cremation private.
