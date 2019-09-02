Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
John A. Ruckstuhl Sr. Obituary
John A. Ruckstuhl, Sr.

Pompton Plains - John A. Ruckstuhl, Sr., 79, of Pompton Plains, died Saturday, August 31, 2019.

He is lovingly survived by his children, John A. Ruckstuhl, Jr. and his wife Grace, and Jennifer Bariso and her husband Todd; his sister, Doris Reuter and her husband Alan; his grandchildren, Amanda Bariso, Benjamin Bariso, John Ruckstuhl III and Jake Ruckstuhl; and his nieces and nephew, Nancy Przybylko, Donna Schaefer, and Gary Reuter. He was predeceased by his wife, Ginny Ruckstuhl, in 2011.

Visiting hours will be Saturday from 2-6 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be celebrated during the visitation. Cremation will be private. www.scanlanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations to the would be greatly appreciated by John's family.
