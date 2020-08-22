1/1
John A. Sestanovich
John A. Sestanovich

Pinehurst - John A. Sestanovich. 91, of Pinehurst and formerly Cresskill, NJ, passed away in the company of his loving family.

Beloved husband of Mary Joy Sestanovich, deceased, his college sweetheart. Devoted father of John J., deceased, and widow Susan, of Conway, SC; Rita Smith and her husband James of Pinehurst, NC and Steven of Pinehurst, NC. Esteemed grandfather of Lindsay Sestanovich Wilson, Tara Sestanovich, Andrew Smith, William Smith, and Margaret Smith, and loving great - grandfather of Marlo Wilson and Hugo Wolf Wilson.

John was the son of Croatian immigrants, John and Mary (Antonovich) Sestanovich; born in Hoboken, NJ in 1928, and moved to West New York, NJ at age 4, where he lived his young years.

John graduated from Memorial High School in West New York, NJ. He attended Jersey City State Teachers' College where he met his wife of 66 years. He received his B.S. Degree in Elementary Education. John obtained his M.A. Degree in Educational Administration from Teachers' College Columbia University, and upon completion of his academic studies, and as a member of the US Naval Reserve, served two years active duty during the Korean War.

Upon discharge, he was employed by the Cresskill School District serving at the E.H. Bryan School (K-8) as a teacher in Math and Social Studies in grades 7 and 8. He went on to serve as Bryan School vice-principal; Merritt Memorial (K-4) principal; and Bryan School (K-6) principal, retiring in 1989 after a career of 35 years. Upon his retirement, the Cresskill Board of Education dedicated the new Bryan School Library/Media Center in his honor.

In 1989, Mr. Sestanovich was selected as "Man of the Year" by Cresskill UNICO, honoring him for service to the community, church and school. His involvement in professional and community activities are evidence of his concern and interest for his community.

Some of his significant roles in the community were; Little League coach and manager; boro recreation director, and founder of the Summer Rec Program for elementary school students in 1956; founding member of St. Theresa Parish Council; St. Theresa CCD Principal; Centennial Committee Chairman; and boro archivist. John also served as a Director of the East Bergen Teachers Federal Credit Union; the Bergen County Historical Society, and numerous educational and advisory committees in the boro, county and state.

His friends describe him as a gentle man and a gentleman. He will be missed.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Aug. 28th, 10:00 a.m. at the Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Ln. in Pinehurst.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Boles Funeral Home
