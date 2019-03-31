|
|
John A. Somesla
Paterson - Somesla, John A. age 73 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on March 29, 2019. Loving father of John Somesla, James Somesla, Tammy Somesla, and the late Eric Somesla. Former husband of Judith Somesla, Victoria Carnegie, and Barbara Smailer. Adoring grandfather of Matthew Somesla, Terrance Somesla, Katrina Somesla, and Ashley Somesla. Doting great-grandfather of Jayson Berry. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson for all of his life. He was a Meter Reader, then a Supervisor for PSE&G, Woodland Park for many years before retiring. Mr. Somesla tutored underprivileged children in Newark and assisted them with math. He was a Commissioner for the Paterson Board of Adjustment and a Passaic County Constable who assisted with issuing subpoenas. He was also a waiter at E&V Restaurant, Paterson for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Wednesday April 3rd at 10:30 AM.
Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.