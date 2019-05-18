|
|
John A. Tronlone
Little Ferry - John A. Tronlone, of Little Ferry, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 68 years. He grew up in Lyndhurst and moved to Little Ferry in 1979 where he resided for the past 40 years. Before retiring in 2009, John worked as a sales representative for Graybar in Teterboro. Parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church in Little Ferry, Little Ferry Floor Hockey Program Director for 10 years, member of the Little Ferry Hook and Ladder Co. for 6 and a half years, Little Ferry Ambulance Corps. for 9 years, Little Ferry Board of Education for 23 years, Little Ferry PTA, and coach for the Recreational Soccer and Baseball of Little Ferry and South Hackensack for 10 years. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Bavaro) Tronlone for 44 years. Devoted father of Virginia Anne Tronlone, Colleen Mary Policastro and her husband Brian, and Joseph John Tronlone. Dearest brother of Marie Threlfall. Loving brother-in-law of Michael Bavaro and his wife Linda, and Patrice Olson and her husband Brian. Adoring grandfather of his "grand-dog-ter" Isabella Sue. He is also survived by five nephews, two nieces, and one grandniece. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Monday, May 20th at 10AM. The Funeral Mass will be 11AM at St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church in Little Ferry with interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or (Donor Services) PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. vorheesingwersen.com