John A. Yenkosky
Beach Haven - John A. Yenkosky, Sr., 75, of Beach Haven, formerly of Rutherford, passed away at home Wednesday,
May 13, 2020. He was born in Middleport, PA to Albert and Margaret Yenkosky. As a young man, he proudly served in the United States National Guards. He was a person of many interest and hobbies. He enjoyed playing Darts, fishing and especially surf fishing. He always lookedtforward to his big "Horseshoe weekends with the boys". John was a gracious host to parties with his many friends, he was a great cook and loved feeding everyone. He knew how to throw a good party. He loved to laugh, especially at his own bad jokes. He often watched John Wayne movies and always had his bulldog, his buddy, "Mc Gee" by his side.
John was an Elk in' Rutherford. He was a Master Plumber and was self employed for Yenkosky Pumbing and Heating in Rutherford for over 35 years.
John will be missed by his adoring wife Patricia (nee Keeney), his sons Scott and John, Jr., his grandchildren, Johnathon, Erabella and his sibling JoAnn.
Private Graveside will be held in Hillside Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.
Donations to honor John may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital,501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit calhounmania.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 20, 2020.