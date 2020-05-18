John A. Yenkosky Sr.
John A Yenkosky, Sr.

Beach Haven - John A. Yenkosky, Sr., 75, of Beach Haven, formerly of Rutherford, passed away at home Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He was born in Middleport, PA to Albert and Margaret Yenkosky. He spent his early years in Hoboken before moving to Carlstadt. As a young man, he proudly served in the United States National Guard.

He was a person of many interest and hobbies. John enjoyed throwing Darts and surf fishing. John always looked forward to his annual "Horseshoe weekends with the boys". John was a great cook and loved feeding everyone. He liked a good party. He loved to laugh, especially at his own bad jokes. He loved John Wayne movies and always had his bulldog, Mc Gee by his side.

John was a member of the Rutherford Elks. He was a Master Plumber for over 35 years, most recently Yenkosky Plumbing and Heating in Rutherford.

John will be terribly missed by his best friend and wife Patricia (nee Keeney) and his sons John, Jr. and Scott, his grandchildren, Johnathon and Erabella. He also leaves his sister JoAnn.

Private Graveside will be held in Hillside Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, a Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date.

To honor John, donations may be made to:

St. Jude's Children Hospital

501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit calhounmania.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
