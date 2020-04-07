|
|
John Alexander Bowers
It is with deep sadness that the family of John (Jack) Alexander Bowers, of Wanaque, NJ, announces his peaceful passing on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ at the age of 80. Jack passed away from complications from the corona virus.
Born on August 23, 1939 in Hackensack, NJ to Olive and Alfred Bowers. Jack was a 1957 graduate of Park Ridge High School and continued to receive a Bachelor of Science in Education from Lycoming College. He continued and received his Master's Degree and PhD equivalency in Education. One of his highlights was being inducted into the PRHS Hall of Fame for football.
Jack worked as a teacher from 1961 to 1976. During this time he enjoyed coaching the Park Ridge High School Varsity Football team. Jack then worked in the beverage alcohol industry where eventually owned and operated DMSS, Direct Military Sales and Service.
If he wasn't officiating soccer or basketball, you would find Jack playing cards and he especially loved his trips to Atlantic City with his wife Gretchen. Jack was one of a kind. He had the uncanny ability to reach people and arouse laughter. His family knew him as loving, supportive and funny with an amazing laugh. He was their light in the darkness, and was the best person to go to for advice, as he was incredibly honest.
Survivors include Gretchen Bowers, his loving, devoted wife of 57 years. Amazing and supportive father of Julie Toulas, Jill Bowers-Destro and fun (and definitely entertaining) father-in-law to Peter Toulas and Joe Destro. Cherished and hands on grandfather of Christopher Donovan, Joseph Destro Jr., Brian Donovan and Jenna Destro.
We are going to miss him dearly. Cherishing the fond memories, laughter and love he brought to our family. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.