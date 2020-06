John Allen KookPalisades Park - John Allen Kook, 79, of Palisades Park, formerly of River Edge, passed away peacefully on June 9th. Beloved husband of 38 years to Lynne(nee: Marzel). Dear brother of the late Arlene McConnell and loving uncle to Bill and John. He is also survived by many cousins and dear friends. John worked as a warehouse manager and his hobbies included a love for photography and guitar playing. Services will be private with a memorial service at a later date celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.feedingamerica.org Visit John's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com