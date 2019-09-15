|
John Andrew Blasko
Montvale - John Andrew Blasko, age 67, of Wilmington and Leland, N.C., formerly of Montvale, N.J. and Washington Township, N.J., passed away Sept. 4, 2019. Loving son of the late Grace and Andrew Blasko, survived by his sister, Andrea and several devoted cousins including Kay Carlson; and his beloved four-legged companions, Brandy and Casey and many loving friends. He was an associate director at Verizon Wireless for 14 years before retiring seven years ago. A Mass will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Church, Park Ridge, N.J. followed by the burial in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the or the Golden Retriever Rescue Fund.