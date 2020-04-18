|
John Anthony Lazzaro, 94, of Clifton passed away on April 16, 2020. Born in Passaic, John was a resident of Clifton for all of his life. He worked as Heavy Equipment Operator for the Passaic County Roads Department for 19 years before retiring in 1988. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, John was a US Navy Veteran of WWII who served in the South Pacific. He was a member of the Musician's Union of Paterson Local 248 and had his own Band, "Ray Arlo and the 3Notes" which played in many clubs and Restaurants in North Jersey from 1958 to 1984. He was a member of the Athenia Veterans Post, and Cub Master of Pack 54 , both of Clifton. He loved to play and watch sports, especially the Giants and Yankees. He loved his family and received great joy being with his grand children and great grand children.
Beloved husband for 71 years of the late Rose (Mirabella). Devoted father of Patrick Lazzaro and his wife Janet of Ringwood and Joyce Young and her husband Robert of Boonton. Loving grandfather of Gavin Gear and his wife Renee of Clifton, Beth D'Imperio and her husband Peter of Mount Arlington, Shannon Landau and her husband Corey of Boonton Township, Christopher Lazzaro and his wife Aurora of West Milford, Kaitlyn Lazzaro of Stockholm and Bryan Lazzaro of Queens, NY. Cherished great-grandfather of Samantha, Allison and Emily Gear, Sophia and Lily Landau and Dakota Lazzaro. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Pasquale & Concetta; his brothers Dominick, Frank, Salvatore and Vincent Jimmy, who was killed in action in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII; and his sisters Catherine Piontek, Josephine Cacaliris and Mildred Garofalo.
Funeral services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, Clifton.
