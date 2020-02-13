|
John Armen Najarian
Harrington Park - John Armen Najarian, of Harrington Park, passed away on February 13, 2020, at the age of 88. A proud veteran, he served in the Army, where he was wounded and awarded a Purple Heart.
Survived by his beloved wife Sally, who he was married to for 62 years. Devoted father to his son Jeffrey and his wife Beverly, daughters Sharon and her husband Peter, and Sandy and her husband Sean. Cherished grandfather of Christa, Alexandra, Ariana, Jaqueline, and Jeffrey. Dear brother of Harold Najarian and the late Adrienne Mahlebjian. John will be missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Sts. Vartanantz, 461 Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield, on Saturday, February 15th for a visitation from 9-11 AM, with a funeral service at 11 AM. Entombment following Garden of Memories in the Township of Washington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sts. Vartanantz Church or to Camp Haiastan, 722 Summer Street, Franklin, MA 02038.