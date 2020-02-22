|
|
John Augustus Fischer, Jr.
John Augustus Fischer, Jr. "Jack" loving husband, father and grandfather age 76 died on February 8, 2020, with his wife by his side. Born on June 6, 1943, in Hackensack, NJ, lived in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, Old Tappan, NJ and in St. Pete Beach, Fl. John graduated from Pascack Hills High School and Lafayette College in Easton, PA and proudly served in the Army National Guard and Reserve. He had a long and distinguished career with Unilever Lipton Foods in Englewood Cliffs, NJ retiring as Head of IT North America. He is predeceased by his beloved parents John Augustus and Margaret Ackerman and sister Barbara Reitz. He is survived by his loving wife Iraida "Rai", sons John and Kevin (Sheila) and his precious granddaughter Lily. He was admired for his intellect, humility and kindness. On breezy days, Jack loved to sail his graceful "Flyer". He is loved beyond words and will be alive forever in our hearts. At his request, he will be cremated. Donations to Yellowstone Forever in John's honor are appreciated.