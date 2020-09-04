1/
John B. D'Elia
Palisades Park - D'Elia, John, B., age 92, of Palisades Park, passed surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Cliffside Park, NJ he was a member of Teamster's Local #617 and worked as a delivery associate for Great Bear Water Co. of Teterboro. He was most proud of his involvement in the Palisades Park Little League and his 5 championships. John served in the US Navy during WWII on the USS Typhon and the USS Hall.

Beloved husband of Antonina "Ann" D'Elia (née Culmone) for 65 years. Devoted father of Louis and his wife Adeline and John Jr. and his wife Maryjo. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Kristen, David, Timothy and William. Adored great grandfather of Iliana. Dear brother of the late Sam and Ralph D'Elia.

The family will receive their friends on Monday, 4pm-8pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave 9:30 am for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. Michael's R.C. Church 10 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospitals for Children. For condolences, directions, or information (201)944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com .






Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
