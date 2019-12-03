|
|
John B. Toscani
Garfield - John B. Toscani "Tusk" 59, of Garfield formerly of Lodi passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born in Passaic to Lorena and the late Robert Toscani. Dear brother of Dawn Loverich and her husband Ronald. Dearest friend of Joseph Rulli and his wife Lori. Cherished uncle of Ron (Francine), Bonnie (Julian), Dane and Brianna (Thomas). Great uncle of Abigail and Remington. Memorial visitation on Saturday, December 7th from 2-4 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. At the request of the family, please omit flowers. CostaMemorialHome.com