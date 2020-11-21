John Bacik
Little Ferry - John Bacik, lifelong Little Ferry resident, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Veteran of the United States Navy serving in the South Pacific during World War II. Retired Borough Clerk for the borough of Little Ferry. John is survived by sister Alice McCabe and son John Paul Bacik and daughter Lynne Bacik passed away in 2017. Also survived by grandson James Bacik and granddaughter Megan Karimi and five great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many friends. A graveside service will be conducted at Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack on Monday at 1:30pm. Vorheesingwersen.com