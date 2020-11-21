1/
John Bacik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Bacik

Little Ferry - John Bacik, lifelong Little Ferry resident, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Veteran of the United States Navy serving in the South Pacific during World War II. Retired Borough Clerk for the borough of Little Ferry. John is survived by sister Alice McCabe and son John Paul Bacik and daughter Lynne Bacik passed away in 2017. Also survived by grandson James Bacik and granddaughter Megan Karimi and five great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many friends. A graveside service will be conducted at Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack on Monday at 1:30pm. Vorheesingwersen.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Maple Grove Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved