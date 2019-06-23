|
|
John Bellini
Woodland Park - Bellini, John 81 of Woodland Park passed away on June 22, 2019.Beloved husband of Aurora (nee Barilari) Bellini. Loving father to Gianni Bellini of Woodland Park & Renzo Bellini and his girlfriend Michele La Motta of Little Falls Brother of Renzo Bellini & his wife June of Pompton Plains, Sandro Bellini & his late wife Alba of Pompton Plains, Pamela Freschi of Cedar Grove & Joann Bellini of Huntington, LI. Grandfather to his beloved four legged fur baby "Nanook"
Mr. Bellini was born in San Michele, Italy and came to the US in 1956 settling in Clifton. He lived the last 44 years in Woodland Park. He fulfilled the American dream in the construction business as a cabinet maker and was the proud co-owner of Colfax Cabinet Inc. in Clifton for over 40 years. He was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure RC Church in Paterson.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Wednesday at 9 AM followed by a funeral mass at St. Bonaventure RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Hebron Cemetery Montclair. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM