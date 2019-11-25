|
John Benanti
Saddle Brook - BENANTI, John, age 92 , of Saddle Brook, died on November 24, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield for 66 years before relocating to Saddle Brook, NJ 26 years ago, John joined the Navy, going to boot camp in New York State, then Little Creek Virginia, then to San Diego. Missing his high school graduation, he requested his mother receive his high school diploma. He began his service on June 11, 1945, before the end of World War II.. He was shipped to Okinawa by transport ship. From Okinawa, he went to Shanghai, China for three months. He was aboard a repair ship that serviced boilers on the main carriers. His trip back to the U.S. across the Pacific and through the Panama Canal brought him to Charleston S.C., where he served out the rest of his tour.
He re-enlisted for a SECOND tour of duty following the same path of travel, which took him to Korea prior to the beginning of the Korean War. He was in the service of our country until 1951. He returned to Garfield and became a mortgage officer at Garfield Trust Company. He served on the Garfield City Council for 6 years, and was active in the Garfield , Garfield Jaycees, Garfield AARP, a Cub Scout Master and a Boy Scout Master in Troop 25. He was also an active parishioner, Lector, Eucharistic Minister and Parish Council member of Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church, Garfield. He is pre-deceased by his wife Phyllis (nee Cuccia ), 2 sisters Sarah and Rose, and 4 brothers, Frank, Dominick, Anthony and Salvatore . He is survived by a son, Vincent Benanti ( Cathy ) and daughter Barbara Cassella ( Carl), four grandchildren, Joseph, Nicholas ( Martha), John ( Katie), and Meredith, and great-grandchildren, Grace, Evelyn, and Gemma. Visiting is Tuesday, November 26, from 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Wednesday, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin R.C. Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the Garfield . The Benanti family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com