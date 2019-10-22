Resources
John Bilyk

John Bilyk Obituary
John Bilyk

Teaneck - John Bilyk, age 74, passed away October 18th at Holy Name Hospital.

John was a longtime resident of Teaneck, NJ. Throughout his diverse career, he did everything from working at a TV station to audio-visual production to being a courier for FedEx. His passions included sailing, listening to music, and most importantly, playing tuba in local community bands.

John was a devoted husband to his late wife Siri Bilyk. He was a loving father and is survived by his three children, Mathew Bilyk, Peter Bilyk, and Paige Muller.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to tristates.younglife.org, a summer camp that held special meaning for John.
