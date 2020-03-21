Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wende
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bruno Wende

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Bruno Wende Obituary
John Bruno Wende

John Bruno Wende, 89, of Moonachie, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Agnes (nee Caufield). Loving father of John Wende, his wife Rita and Linda Shaw, her husband Jack. Cherished grandfather of Zachary Wende, Heather Gerety, her husband Enda, and the late Jonathan Wende. Great grandfather of Ciara Gerety. Proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. who served during the Korean War. Arrangements were handled privately by McCorry Brothers, Cliffside Park, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -