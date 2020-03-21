|
John Bruno Wende
John Bruno Wende, 89, of Moonachie, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Agnes (nee Caufield). Loving father of John Wende, his wife Rita and Linda Shaw, her husband Jack. Cherished grandfather of Zachary Wende, Heather Gerety, her husband Enda, and the late Jonathan Wende. Great grandfather of Ciara Gerety. Proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. who served during the Korean War. Arrangements were handled privately by McCorry Brothers, Cliffside Park, NJ.