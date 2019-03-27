Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
8:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeNobile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. DeNobile


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John C. DeNobile Obituary
John C. DeNobile

Lodi - John C. DeNobile, 79 (born January 28, 1940) a lifelong resident of Lodi, passed away on March 25, 2019. John was married to his best friend, Ruth (nee Breure), for 56 years. Beloved father of John M. and his wife Sue, and Jennifer. Loving grandfather to Gianna and Michael. He is predeceased by his parents, John "Fritz" and Mildred, and survived by his sister, Rachel Ribaudo. He was an expert in the floor covering industry for nearly 50 years, a member of the Army National Guard and a parishioner of St Joseph Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Saturday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Corporation, 72 Kimmig Ave, Lodi, NJ 07644. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now