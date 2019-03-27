|
John C. DeNobile
Lodi - John C. DeNobile, 79 (born January 28, 1940) a lifelong resident of Lodi, passed away on March 25, 2019. John was married to his best friend, Ruth (nee Breure), for 56 years. Beloved father of John M. and his wife Sue, and Jennifer. Loving grandfather to Gianna and Michael. He is predeceased by his parents, John "Fritz" and Mildred, and survived by his sister, Rachel Ribaudo. He was an expert in the floor covering industry for nearly 50 years, a member of the Army National Guard and a parishioner of St Joseph Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Saturday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Corporation, 72 Kimmig Ave, Lodi, NJ 07644. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com