Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
John C. Ellsworth Jr.

John C. Ellsworth Jr. Obituary
John C. Ellsworth, Jr.

Fort Lee - John C. Ellsworth, Jr., of Fort Lee, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. John enjoyed watching sports, in particular football and baseball and was an avid golfer. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Cherished husband of Alisa Ellsworth (nee Ryba). Loving father of son & daughter-in-law, David Ellsworth and Carol "Meg" Martin, daughter & son-in-law, Lisa and Chris Smith, son & daughter-in-law, Joseph and Jennifer Ellsworth. Treasured grandfather of, Kaitlyn, Johnny and Lauren Ellsworth, Jack Smith, Joseph, Kiera and Addison Ellsworth. Dear sister of Yolanda Iachetti. John also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

All services are private and arrangements are entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
