John C. Kicks
Wyckoff - John C. Kicks, 84, of Wyckoff, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in London, England, John had lived in Wyckoff since 1971. John worked as an engineer in the Aeronautical Industry for most of his life. In the early 80's he founded PTC Electronics, a engineering sales and consulting company specializing in pressure and weighing technologies. In 2012 he handed operations over to his son Alan. John also brought soccer to Bergen County. He helped found the Northwest Bergen Recreational Soccer League and was the one of the founders of the Torpedoes Premier Team in Wyckoff. For a time he served as the NJ youth soccer chairman for the US Soccer Federation. John is survived by his wife Janet, his son Alan and his wife Jane, and his daughter Lois Salisbury and her husband Steven all of Wyckoff. John is also survived by his four grandchildren, Jessica DeLoriea, Allison Noon, Matthew Salisbury and Erica Salisbury. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10 from 10:00am to 1:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A brief memorial service will be held at 12:30pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's memory can be made to the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 214, Wyckoff, NJ 07481