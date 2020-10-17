John C. Kringle
Hawthorne - John C. Kringle, 55, of Hawthorne, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2020. Devoted husband of Diane Kringle of Hawthorne. Loving brother to his twin sisters: Marie Kringle Cooper (Bill) of Manasquan, and Eileen Kringle McAuley (predeceased by Bob) of Ridgewood. Cherished uncle to Kellimarie Cooper, his godchild Kerriann Cooper, Robert McAuley, and Mackenzie Kapples. Dear brother-in-law of Donna Kapples (Kevin), and Kenneth Borek. John was born in New York City and raised in Ridgewood, NJ. He attended Bergen Catholic High School where he enjoyed and excelled in sports. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Marketing from University of Rhode Island and worked in sales for many years. John and his wife Diane would have celebrated their 22nd year of marriage later this month. They settled in Hawthorne where they hosted an annual Christmas Eve party which became a loving tradition for family and friends. John also enjoyed summers in Belmar with his Bergen Catholic friends. Manasquan was a favorite shore destination where he summered as a child and his sister and family currently reside. John enjoyed golfing and rooting for the Yankees and Giants. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Please see FeeneyFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation in John's memory to a charity of your choice
.