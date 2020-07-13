John C. Leierzapf
John C. Leierzapf, 75, of Taylors, SC, formerly of Mahwah, NJ, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. John is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Linda Leierzapf (Conte), his daughter, Lorraine Leierzapf, his daughter, Lisa Agront, son-in-law, Brian and his grandchildren, Andrew and Katrina.
John served in the Vietnam War from 1966-1967. He worked for Kost Ford in Tenafly, NJ before working at Cablevision and retiring from there in 2006. He moved to South Carolina in 2006 with Linda to start his well-deserved vacation/retirement.
John was an avid train fan - both full scale and model. He enjoyed this hobby with his beloved grandson Andrew. Some of his favorite times were spent with his family at the beach - swimming in the pool, or flying kites on the beach with his beloved granddaughter Katrina. Christmas was his favorite time of year, because it meant all of his "guys" were together. Family meant everything to him.
John also leaves behind many family members and close friends who will always hold fond memories of sitting around a table with him, whether it was Christmas or any other occasion, enjoying laughs, wine, and great stories.
John was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Jack and Sue, who predeceased him.
Due to the pandemic, the family will be holding a private service. But please raise a glass tonight and put on your favorite doo-wop song in honor of the man, the myth, the legend: John Leierzapf. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
).