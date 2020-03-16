|
John C Murray
Mahwah - John Charles Murray, 84 of Mahwah, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Englewood, NJ and grew up in Palisade Park, NJ. He graduated from Leonia High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University. John was a Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley for 48 years until his retirement in 2016. John leaves behind his devoted wife, Susan of 52 years and their three sons, Keith (Nicolette), Bryan (Cara) and Stephen (Kerry). John enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren: Julianna, Jenna, Brynn, Whitney, Reid, Aidan and Liam. He will be dearly missed by his beloved sister, Patricia, and a large extended family of sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Anne (Lennon) and his brother, Bernard Patrick. He remained close with the friends he made throughout his life, some dating back to high school. John was a military veteran having served in the United States Army. He was known for his quick wit and his passion for golf, which he enjoyed playing as a member of The Ridgewood Country Club. John was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth RC Church, Wyckoff, NJ where a private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18th. The interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or Holy Name Medical Center Foundation for Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666. Arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.