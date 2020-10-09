1/
John C. Picioccio
John C. Picioccio

West Milford - Picioccio, John C., 85, of West Milford on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Cecile (D'Albero) Picioccio. Born in Staten Island, NY to John and Marie (Guilano) Picioccio, he has been a resident of West Milford for the past 57 years, moving here from Allendale, NJ. John was a charter member and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus of West Milford. Also surviving are a son, John J. of Bloomingdale and a daughter, Yvonne Reeves of Stanhope, NJ. Predeceased by a brother, Robert. Three grandchildren also survive. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2 to 5 PM. Private services will follow.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
