Paramus - Rennar, John C. age 83 a longtime resident of Paramus and a former resident of Jersey City died Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Claire (nee) O'Toole. Devoted father of John Rennar and his wife Beth, Robert Rennar and his wife Diane, Michael Rennar and his wife Heather, and Patricia Smith and her husband Brendan. Loving grandfather of Kate, Meg, Morgan, Ashleigh, Jack, Brooke, Nicholas, and Andrew. Dear brother of Edward and his wife Lynn and Charles and his wife Ella. John worked for many years as a computer developer with Gen Re in Greenwich, CT. On weekends, you often would find John coaching on the sidelines of a Paramus Little League Baseball, Softball, or Basketball Game. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday 4-8PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. A Mass of Christian Burial Will be Celebrated on Tuesday at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, Paramus. All are invited to meet at church. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Visit John's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.