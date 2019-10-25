|
John C. Rogers
Wood-Ridge - John C. Rogers, 77, of Wood-Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Before retiring, John worked for Otis Elevator, Local 1, Newark, NJ as a Repairman.
Cherished husband of the late Janet Rogers (nee Pimpiano). Loving father of Daniel Rogers and his wife Jeannie of Rochelle Park and Steven Rogers of Wood-Ridge. Treasured grandfather of Kayla Rogers.
Family will receive friends on Saturday October 26, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John 's memory may be made toVHS Hospice Services 783 Riverview Dr Ste 2, Totowa, NJ 07512
