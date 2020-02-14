|
John C. Taschler
John C. Taschler, 74, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on February 12, 2020. Born and raised in East Rutherford he graduated from Don Bosco Prep and attended Seton Hall University prior to his appointment to the East Rutherford Police Dept. in 1967. He retired in 2002 at the rank of Deputy Chief. He was a past president of P.B.A. Local #26, a life member of P.B.A. Local #275, an active member of P.B.A. Local #600 and a life member of the Honor Legion of the Police Departments of the State of New Jersey. He was a past president of the East Rutherford Police Pistol League, the North Jersey Police Pistol League and the Inter-City Police Firearms Training League. John was an avid motorcyclist and a life member of the American Motorcyclist Assoc. He is predeceased by his father John, mother Rose, sister Arlene, infant sister Christine and dear cousin Valarie Toth. He is survived by the love of this life, wife Nancy S. Brown, sisters Carol Scanlan and RoseMarie Montagna, dear friend and brother-in-law Anthony Tomassone and his wife Mary Anne and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Mass in St. Mary's R.C. Church, Rutherford at 11:30 AM. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NJ State Library Talking Book & Braille Center, TBBC Attn: Development Dept., 2300 Stuyvesant Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618 or John Theurer Cancer Center for those with pancreatic cancer, 160 Essex St., Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644 or the East Rutherford P.B.A. Local #275, 117 Stanley St., East Rutherford, NJ 07073.