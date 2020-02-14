Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Taschler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Taschler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Taschler Obituary
John C. Taschler

John C. Taschler, 74, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on February 12, 2020. Born and raised in East Rutherford he graduated from Don Bosco Prep and attended Seton Hall University prior to his appointment to the East Rutherford Police Dept. in 1967. He retired in 2002 at the rank of Deputy Chief. He was a past president of P.B.A. Local #26, a life member of P.B.A. Local #275, an active member of P.B.A. Local #600 and a life member of the Honor Legion of the Police Departments of the State of New Jersey. He was a past president of the East Rutherford Police Pistol League, the North Jersey Police Pistol League and the Inter-City Police Firearms Training League. John was an avid motorcyclist and a life member of the American Motorcyclist Assoc. He is predeceased by his father John, mother Rose, sister Arlene, infant sister Christine and dear cousin Valarie Toth. He is survived by the love of this life, wife Nancy S. Brown, sisters Carol Scanlan and RoseMarie Montagna, dear friend and brother-in-law Anthony Tomassone and his wife Mary Anne and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Mass in St. Mary's R.C. Church, Rutherford at 11:30 AM. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NJ State Library Talking Book & Braille Center, TBBC Attn: Development Dept., 2300 Stuyvesant Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618 or John Theurer Cancer Center for those with pancreatic cancer, 160 Essex St., Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644 or the East Rutherford P.B.A. Local #275, 117 Stanley St., East Rutherford, NJ 07073.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -