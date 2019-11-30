|
Little Ferry - John C. Teel, of Little Ferry, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 88 years. John was born in Teaneck and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was an electrician for The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Ex-Captain / Life Member of the Little Ferry Fire Department Hook and Ladder Company 1. Ex-Captain of Little Ferry First Aid. Avid fisherman and hunter. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Butler) who passed away in 2001. Loving father of James Clark Teel and his wife Fran, the late Michael E. Teel and his wife Debbie, Christopher K. Teel and his wife Vicki, Ronald H. Teel and his wife Helen, and Laureen G. Nevins and her husband Kevin. Dearest brother of Hank Teel and James Teel. Cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10AM. Cremation to follow at East Ridgelawn Crematory, Clifton. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2nd from 4 to 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Little Ferry Hook & Ladder Company 124 Main St, Little Ferry, NJ 07643 or Villa Marie Claire 12 W. Saddle River Road, Saddle River NJ 07458. Vorheesingwersen.com