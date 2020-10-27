John Cabral
Clifton - John Cabral, 87, of DeBary, FL, formerly of Clifton, passed away on October 22, 2020. Born in Clifton, he was a lifelong resident of Clifton before moving to Florida in 2017.
An active parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, John was a member of the Holy Name Society and volunteered at the annual parish picnic. John proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War as a wheel and track mechanic, and was a member of the Athenia Veterans Post and Quentin-Roosevelt American Legion Post #8, Clifton.
Before retiring in 1995, John was a Supervisor in the Research Department at Hoffmann-LaRoche, Nutley, where he worked for 25 years, and was a member of the Roche Retirees. John had also been active with the Regina-Mundi Knights of Columbus Council #3969 as well as the Alhambra Aurora Caravan #55, Clifton, where he was Past Grand Commander.
Beloved husband for 45 years, of the late Thea C. (Kettler) Cabral, who passed away in 2001. Devoted father of Debra Young and her husband Edward of DeBary, FL, Edward Carbal of Vernon, and Daniel Cabral of Franklinton, NC, and his late wife Katherine. Loving grandfather of Edward and Jennifer Young. Cherished great grandfather of Emma. Dear brother of the late Joseph, Charles and Edward Farinha, Hilda Harraka, Mary Calderaro and Lucille Krantz.
Funeral Friday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation, ww5.Komen.org
, in memory of John, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com