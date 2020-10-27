1/
John Cabral
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Cabral

Clifton - John Cabral, 87, of DeBary, FL, formerly of Clifton, passed away on October 22, 2020. Born in Clifton, he was a lifelong resident of Clifton before moving to Florida in 2017.

An active parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, John was a member of the Holy Name Society and volunteered at the annual parish picnic. John proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War as a wheel and track mechanic, and was a member of the Athenia Veterans Post and Quentin-Roosevelt American Legion Post #8, Clifton.

Before retiring in 1995, John was a Supervisor in the Research Department at Hoffmann-LaRoche, Nutley, where he worked for 25 years, and was a member of the Roche Retirees. John had also been active with the Regina-Mundi Knights of Columbus Council #3969 as well as the Alhambra Aurora Caravan #55, Clifton, where he was Past Grand Commander.

Beloved husband for 45 years, of the late Thea C. (Kettler) Cabral, who passed away in 2001. Devoted father of Debra Young and her husband Edward of DeBary, FL, Edward Carbal of Vernon, and Daniel Cabral of Franklinton, NC, and his late wife Katherine. Loving grandfather of Edward and Jennifer Young. Cherished great grandfather of Emma. Dear brother of the late Joseph, Charles and Edward Farinha, Hilda Harraka, Mary Calderaro and Lucille Krantz.

Funeral Friday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation, ww5.Komen.org, in memory of John, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral
08:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Kanty RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shook Funeral Home - Clifton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved