John Canavari
Secaucus, NJ - John Canavari, 90, of Secaucus, NJ, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born in Hoboken, NJ, to Grace and Christopher Canavari. John served his country proudly in the US Navy during the Korean War.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife Josephine, his brother Louis Canavari and his wife Ann, and his brother-in-law Joseph D'Amico. He is survived by his loving children Louis and his wife Colleen, and John and his wife Sharon; his cherished grandchildren Madison and Jill Canavari; and his dear sister Roslyn D'Amico.
All services private under the direction of Mack Memorial Home, Secaucus, NJ. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
