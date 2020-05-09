John Cangelosi
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Cangelosi, Jr.

John Cangelosi, Jr., 83, of the Township of Washington, NJ on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Passaic, NJ on January 9, 1937 to John and Mary Cangelosi. Beloved husband Helena "Bunny" (nee Pawlikowski). Devoted father of John P. and his fiancé Carolyn Devries, Ann Dixon and her husband Chris, Michael and his wife Mary, and David and his husband Manuel.

John was the owner and pharmacist of Tri Towne Pharmacy, Montvale, NJ and later worked as a pharmacist at Pascack Valley Hospital until his retirement in 2004.

He is a graduate of Fordham University. John was an active member of the Westwood Elks Lodge where he held the titles of Exalted Ruler, Vice President and District Deputy. Additionally, John was the State Chairman of Special Needs Children, creator of "Miracle on the Mountain" fund for special needs children and past president of the Bergen County Pharmacy association.

Memorial gifts to Miracle on the Mountain Fund, NJSEA-SCC, PO Box 1596, Woodbridge, NJ 07095-1596 would be appreciated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Becker-Funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Im so very for your loss Johnny!!! I remember your Dad as a super nice guy seeing him and your Mom at the DeVries Family Get togethers and Holidays!!! He was always so nice, smiling and laughing and a very happy guy!!!! Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers!!!❤❤❤❤
Claire Psota
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved