John Cangelosi, Jr., 83, of the Township of Washington, NJ on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Passaic, NJ on January 9, 1937 to John and Mary Cangelosi. Beloved husband Helena "Bunny" (nee Pawlikowski). Devoted father of John P. and his fiancé Carolyn Devries, Ann Dixon and her husband Chris, Michael and his wife Mary, and David and his husband Manuel.
John was the owner and pharmacist of Tri Towne Pharmacy, Montvale, NJ and later worked as a pharmacist at Pascack Valley Hospital until his retirement in 2004.
He is a graduate of Fordham University. John was an active member of the Westwood Elks Lodge where he held the titles of Exalted Ruler, Vice President and District Deputy. Additionally, John was the State Chairman of Special Needs Children, creator of "Miracle on the Mountain" fund for special needs children and past president of the Bergen County Pharmacy association.
Memorial gifts to Miracle on the Mountain Fund, NJSEA-SCC, PO Box 1596, Woodbridge, NJ 07095-1596 would be appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Becker-Funeralhome.com
