John Capela

Paramus - John Capela 73, of Paramus, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Before retiring, John worked for Foschini's Bakery, Hackensack as a Baker. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Lodi.

Cherished husband of 46 years to Maria Capela of Paramus. Loving father to Jennifer Domingues and her husband David of Westwood, and John Capela and his wife Michele of Paramus, Devoted grandfather of Karlie, Khloe, Ava and Mason, Dear brother of Olivia Ramos, Teresa Beites, Maria Mourao, the late Rosa Capela, and the late Manuel Capela. Beloved son of the late Bento and Rosa Capela.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Francis DeSales Church 125 Union Street Lodi times to be announced. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook.

To leave an online condolence or updated information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
