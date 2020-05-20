John "Jack" Carey



Allendale - John " Jack" Carey age 79 passed away peacefully May 17, 2020. Predeceased by the love of his life Mary Ann Carey ( Stubbs) Dec 12, 2018. He is survived by his adoring children Susie Barsanti & husband Christian of Allendale NJ , Cathy Grusser & husband Joe of Wyckoff NJ & son Joe Carey of Shippensburg PA. Doting grandfather affectionately known as "Poppy" to Carlie, Molly , Jack, Patrick, Casey & Mary. Jack was born & raised in Paterson NJ , before settling in Allendale, NJ for the past 50 +years. His young adult years included fond memories of the Ortley Beach surf club in NJ. Jack was a proud member of the Army's 1st Infantry Division - "The Big Red One". Jack was involved with Our Lady of Lourdes Cadets & Hawthorne Caballeros Drum & Bugle Corps , life member of the Allendale Holiday Observers, & coached many youth softball teams in Allendale. He also enjoyed playing in the Allendale men's Sunday morning pick up softball games. His corporate career spanned many years between Grand Union and A&P as a controller in accounting operations. Jack enjoyed playing golf & during retirement working part time at a local Bergen County golf course. Jack loved watching his grandchildren play sports and attended as many of their games as possible cheering from the sidelines. Jack loved to have fun & was always up for an adventure. He was a great storyteller and always had a joke to tell & a piece of candy to share. He will be greatly missed & hold a special place in our hearts forever. Donations to the Allendale Holiday Observers P.O. Box 371, Allendale, NJ 07401 or the Allendale Volunteer Ambulance Corps , 26 Arcadia Rd, Allendale NJ 07401 would be greatly appreciated. Due to the pandemic rules their will be no visitation, Arrangements by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff NJ, 07481 . Burial will be private at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus NJ.









