John Charles Cox
John Charles Cox

Bergenfield -

John Charles Cox, 75, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Mary Cox for 47 years. John is survived by his children, Dave (Shannon) Cox, Greg (Kim) Cox, and Bernadette (Houman) Rezaizadeh, and his seven adoring grandchildren. Loving son of Charlotte Cox and the late Laurie D. Cox. Brother to Laurie (Buzz), Michelle, Cindy and the late Robert. John was born in Lowell, Massachusetts. He graduated from Scranton University and served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. Before retiring, John worked at TD bank in Mahwah for 15 years and the Teaneck Post Office for 15 years. He was an active parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Bergenfield and enjoyed his time volunteering at the Food Pantry and Walk-in Meal Program. John will be remembered by his family and friends for his gentle, humble and generous ways, and for his love of the 49ers, Notre Dame football and Bon Jovi. Visiting Tuesday 2-5 and 7-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church 29 No. Washington Ave, Bergenfield on Wednesday at 9:45 AM for the funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
